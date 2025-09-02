Left Menu

Soaked Regions: Marathwada's Unprecedented Rainfall

The Marathwada region witnessed a significant increase in rainfall, with districts recording 113% of average rainfall since June. Nanded district saw the highest rainfall, exceeding expectations significantly, while Parbhani recorded below-average levels, according to official data. Flash floods from heavy rains caused casualties and crop loss in some areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:01 IST
Soaked Regions: Marathwada's Unprecedented Rainfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Marathwada region has experienced an unexpected deluge, with eight districts recording 113 percent of the average rainfall since the onset of monsoon on June 1, official statistics reveal. Nanded district has led the record-breaking wet spell, topping the charts with a staggering 820 mm of rain.

On average, the region received 679.5 mm of rain, surpassing the anticipated 594.7 mm during this period, according to a report from the divisional commissioner's office. While Nanded far exceeded the average 658 mm rainfall, Parbhani district reported a rainfall of 572.6 mm, which is slightly below the expected 603.6 mm.

Last month's heavy downpours resulted in flash floods in Nanded, bringing tragedy along with significant crop damage. As the monsoon season continues, these rainfall disparities underscore the varied impact on the region's agricultural and local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
States Poised as Winners in GST Rate Overhaul

States Poised as Winners in GST Rate Overhaul

 India
2
Revolutionizing Finance: Next-Gen GST Reforms Set to Empower Small Businesses

Revolutionizing Finance: Next-Gen GST Reforms Set to Empower Small Businesse...

 India
3
Delhi Police Crack Down on Aligarh's Illegal Arms Factory

Delhi Police Crack Down on Aligarh's Illegal Arms Factory

 India
4
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Reservists Mobilize for Renewed Offensive

Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Reservists Mobilize for Renewed Offensive

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025