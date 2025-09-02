Soaked Regions: Marathwada's Unprecedented Rainfall
The Marathwada region witnessed a significant increase in rainfall, with districts recording 113% of average rainfall since June. Nanded district saw the highest rainfall, exceeding expectations significantly, while Parbhani recorded below-average levels, according to official data. Flash floods from heavy rains caused casualties and crop loss in some areas.
The Marathwada region has experienced an unexpected deluge, with eight districts recording 113 percent of the average rainfall since the onset of monsoon on June 1, official statistics reveal. Nanded district has led the record-breaking wet spell, topping the charts with a staggering 820 mm of rain.
On average, the region received 679.5 mm of rain, surpassing the anticipated 594.7 mm during this period, according to a report from the divisional commissioner's office. While Nanded far exceeded the average 658 mm rainfall, Parbhani district reported a rainfall of 572.6 mm, which is slightly below the expected 603.6 mm.
Last month's heavy downpours resulted in flash floods in Nanded, bringing tragedy along with significant crop damage. As the monsoon season continues, these rainfall disparities underscore the varied impact on the region's agricultural and local communities.
