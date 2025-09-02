Left Menu

Uttarakhand Declares Weather Alert Amid Torrential Rains

Uttarakhand is experiencing relentless rainfall, with a warning for intense rain issued for districts like Dehradun. Rivers, including the Ganga, are swelling, prompting school closures and halting the Chardham Yatra. The torrential monsoon has resulted in 79 casualties, with many reported missing.

Uttarakhand finds itself drenched once again as heavy rainfall batters various regions. The meteorological department has raised an alarm, predicting intense downpours in districts such as Dehradun, Nainital, and Champawat.

The persistent rain has caused most rivers, including the Ganga, to swell, with some exceeding danger levels. This has resulted in the closure of schools and a temporary suspension of the Chardham Yatra until September 5.

The monsoon has been brutal this year, causing widespread devastation with 79 fatalities, numerous injuries, and many still missing as authorities grapple with the ongoing crisis.

