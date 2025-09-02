Uttarakhand Declares Weather Alert Amid Torrential Rains

Uttarakhand finds itself drenched once again as heavy rainfall batters various regions. The meteorological department has raised an alarm, predicting intense downpours in districts such as Dehradun, Nainital, and Champawat.

The persistent rain has caused most rivers, including the Ganga, to swell, with some exceeding danger levels. This has resulted in the closure of schools and a temporary suspension of the Chardham Yatra until September 5.

The monsoon has been brutal this year, causing widespread devastation with 79 fatalities, numerous injuries, and many still missing as authorities grapple with the ongoing crisis.