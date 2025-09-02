Left Menu

Afghanistan: A Nation on the Edge of Seismic Unrest

Afghanistan faces frequent earthquakes due to its location at the convergence of major tectonic plates. With approximately 560 fatalities annually and considerable economic damage, the nation is vulnerable, especially in its eastern regions. Efforts to mitigate damage include constructing resilient infrastructures and enhancing early warning systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:19 IST
Afghanistan: A Nation on the Edge of Seismic Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake of 6.0 magnitude struck Afghanistan around midnight on Sunday, leaving over 1,400 dead and 3,100 injured. The tragedy highlights the frequent seismic activity in the nation, largely due to its positioning on the edges of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Historically, Afghanistan experiences significant tremors; 355 earthquakes with magnitudes above 5.0 have been recorded since 1990. The tectonic interplay also involves the Arabian plate, creating one of the most active seismic regions globally.

To build resilience, experts advocate for earthquake-resistant structures, retrofitting existing buildings, and developing more robust early warning systems. Additionally, mapping fault lines using advanced technologies can enable the relocation of communities from high-risk areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alex Noren: Europe's Surprise Vice Captain for Ryder Cup

Alex Noren: Europe's Surprise Vice Captain for Ryder Cup

 United Kingdom
2
Shifting Dynamics: The Trump Administration's Moves Across Multiple Fronts

Shifting Dynamics: The Trump Administration's Moves Across Multiple Fronts

 Global
3
Health Giants Strike Billion-Dollar Deals Amidst Regulatory Turmoil

Health Giants Strike Billion-Dollar Deals Amidst Regulatory Turmoil

 Global
4
Justice Denied: Umar Khalid's Struggle for Bail Continues

Justice Denied: Umar Khalid's Struggle for Bail Continues

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025