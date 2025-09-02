Afghanistan: A Nation on the Edge of Seismic Unrest

An earthquake of 6.0 magnitude struck Afghanistan around midnight on Sunday, leaving over 1,400 dead and 3,100 injured. The tragedy highlights the frequent seismic activity in the nation, largely due to its positioning on the edges of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Historically, Afghanistan experiences significant tremors; 355 earthquakes with magnitudes above 5.0 have been recorded since 1990. The tectonic interplay also involves the Arabian plate, creating one of the most active seismic regions globally.

To build resilience, experts advocate for earthquake-resistant structures, retrofitting existing buildings, and developing more robust early warning systems. Additionally, mapping fault lines using advanced technologies can enable the relocation of communities from high-risk areas.

