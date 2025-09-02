Building Evacuated as Slab Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns in Thane
A partial slab collapse during repairs in a Thane, Maharashtra building led to its evacuation. There were no injuries, but the entire structure was vacated as a precaution. Authorities have relocated 17 residents to temporary accommodations while structural repairs are planned for the C2B classified building.
- Country:
- India
A section of a slab collapsed during repair work in a residential building in Thane, Maharashtra, prompting an immediate evacuation. The incident, which occurred at around 12.50 pm, caused no injuries, but swift action was taken to ensure safety.
The affected building, Tiwari Sadan in the Wagle Estate area, has been identified as a C2B structure, necessitating structural repairs and evacuation. In response to the collapse, local officials, including the Thane Disaster Management Cell headed by Yasin Tadvi and the Public Works Department, were quick to act.
The residents, totaling 17, have been temporarily relocated to a school operated by the Thane Municipal Corporation, as the premises have been securely barricaded. The authorities are coordinating efforts to address the structural integrity of the building and ensure resident safety in the future.
