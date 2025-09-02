Left Menu

Nepal Shakes but Stands Strong: Twin Tremors Hit Without Harm

Two low-intensity earthquakes hit Nepal on Tuesday, one at Gorkha district and the other at Dolakha district. Despite the tremors measuring magnitudes 4 and 4.1, there were no reported damages. These epicentres were located west and east of Kathmandu, respectively, with no immediate reports of harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Tuesday, Nepal was struck by two low-intensity earthquakes, but authorities confirmed there was no reported damage. The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre registered the first tremor, measuring magnitude 4, at Gorkha district at 6:15 am. Its epicentre was pinpointed at Hansapur, 150 kilometers west of Kathmandu.

Later in the day, a second quake, slightly stronger at magnitude 4.1, was recorded at 3:15 pm in the Dolakha district. The epicentre was located at Lapilang, 180 kilometers east of the capital city, Kathmandu.

Despite the simultaneous seismic activity, both regions escaped harm. No damage or casualties have been reported, reaffirming the nation's resilience against natural challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

