Himachal Pradesh: Torrential Rains Trigger Landslides and Flash Floods, Claiming Lives

Himachal Pradesh is facing a dire situation as torrential rains have led to landslides and flash floods, causing fatalities and massive disruption. Authorities reported that two women died in separate house collapse incidents, adding to the multiple tragedies plaguing the state.

The local Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, forecasting heavy rains in Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kinnaur regions. Numerous roads, including major highways, remain blocked, hampering travel and transport. Shimla has ordered all educational institutions, including coaching centers, to remain closed due to continuous rainfall and potential landslides risks.

Since the start of monsoon, the state has witnessed extensive damage, with 95 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts, and 121 landslide incidents. The ongoing rains have resulted in significant economic impact, with losses estimated at Rs 3,523 crore. Efforts are underway to assist those stranded and restore essential services disrupted by this natural calamity.