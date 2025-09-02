Left Menu

Monsoon Havoc: Unyielding Deluge in India

India is grappling under relentless rains, causing widespread flooding, disruption of transportation, and suspension of pilgrimages. The devastation has led to school closures, rescue operations, and a rise in casualties. Major affected regions include north India, Punjab, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh, with weather warnings persisting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Relentless rains have continued to batter north India, provoking serial cloudbursts and floods, causing major disruptions across the region. Swollen rivers have submerged plains, crippled transportation, and forced educational institutions to shut down temporarily.

The National Capital Region is particularly drenched, with unusual and heavy showers crippling daily life. Gravity of the situation has escalated as Gurugram battles with waterlogging and Delhi's Yamuna floods the city, prompting emergency warnings from officials.

In the east, Odisha is afflicted by heavy rain due to a fresh low-pressure area. This deluge stretches to other regions like Punjab and Himachal, with rescue operations in full swing. Severe monsoon impact persists, with no respite in sight, as the nation braces for further deluges in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

