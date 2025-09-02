Monsoon Havoc: Unyielding Deluge in India

Relentless rains have continued to batter north India, provoking serial cloudbursts and floods, causing major disruptions across the region. Swollen rivers have submerged plains, crippled transportation, and forced educational institutions to shut down temporarily.

The National Capital Region is particularly drenched, with unusual and heavy showers crippling daily life. Gravity of the situation has escalated as Gurugram battles with waterlogging and Delhi's Yamuna floods the city, prompting emergency warnings from officials.

In the east, Odisha is afflicted by heavy rain due to a fresh low-pressure area. This deluge stretches to other regions like Punjab and Himachal, with rescue operations in full swing. Severe monsoon impact persists, with no respite in sight, as the nation braces for further deluges in the coming days.

