Left Menu

Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority to decentralize governance by creating five municipal corporations, namely Bengaluru Central, North, South, East, and West. This initiative aims to enhance local administration and expedite development, with significant structural and electoral changes set to take place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:25 IST
Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka has taken a bold step towards revamping its governance structure with the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), announced by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Described as a historic decision, this initiative aims to decentralize administration and speed up development in Bengaluru through five newly created municipal corporations.

The new municipal corporations—Bengaluru Central, North, South, East, and West—are established with a firm directive not to omit the city's name. Commissioners for each corporation will take charge immediately, overseeing direct revenue collection and operational governance.

In a move to enforce these changes, the government plans a final notification on ward reorganization by November 1, 2025, with elections to follow soon after. The GBA aims to streamline governance with 500 new representatives and increased divisions, enhancing transparency and accountability while expediting regional projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in BRS: Kavitha's Suspension Stirs Controversy

Political Turmoil in BRS: Kavitha's Suspension Stirs Controversy

 India
2
Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

 India
3
Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

 India
4
BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025