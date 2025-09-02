Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

Karnataka has taken a bold step towards revamping its governance structure with the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), announced by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Described as a historic decision, this initiative aims to decentralize administration and speed up development in Bengaluru through five newly created municipal corporations.

The new municipal corporations—Bengaluru Central, North, South, East, and West—are established with a firm directive not to omit the city's name. Commissioners for each corporation will take charge immediately, overseeing direct revenue collection and operational governance.

In a move to enforce these changes, the government plans a final notification on ward reorganization by November 1, 2025, with elections to follow soon after. The GBA aims to streamline governance with 500 new representatives and increased divisions, enhancing transparency and accountability while expediting regional projects.

