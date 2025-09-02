Progress Halted: The Struggles of Pragati Maidan Underpass Construction

The Public Works Department minister, Parvesh Verma, has urged swift approvals from the Ministry of Railways to finalize the Pragati Maidan transit corridor's underpass. Coordination between departments is essential to prevent waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Minister Verma highlighted ongoing technical challenges that have plagued the underpass project for over two years. Despite approval from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for a revised completion plan, a crucial NOC from the railway department remains pending.

The incomplete underpass has forced traffic to be rerouted using temporary measures, causing significant congestion in areas such as Ring Road and Bhairon Marg. Recent flooding from the Yamuna has exacerbated construction woes, as precast concrete boxes used in construction sank, stalling progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)