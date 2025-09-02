Left Menu

Progress Halted: The Struggles of Pragati Maidan Underpass Construction

The completion of the Pragati Maidan transit corridor's underpass faces delays due to pending approvals and technical challenges. Minister Parvesh Verma urges cooperation between departments to mitigate congestion. Flooding complications have arisen, impacting traffic management across Ring Road, especially around Bhairon Marg and Sarai Kale Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:50 IST
Progress Halted: The Struggles of Pragati Maidan Underpass Construction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department minister, Parvesh Verma, has urged swift approvals from the Ministry of Railways to finalize the Pragati Maidan transit corridor's underpass. Coordination between departments is essential to prevent waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Minister Verma highlighted ongoing technical challenges that have plagued the underpass project for over two years. Despite approval from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for a revised completion plan, a crucial NOC from the railway department remains pending.

The incomplete underpass has forced traffic to be rerouted using temporary measures, causing significant congestion in areas such as Ring Road and Bhairon Marg. Recent flooding from the Yamuna has exacerbated construction woes, as precast concrete boxes used in construction sank, stalling progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in BRS: Kavitha's Suspension Stirs Controversy

Political Turmoil in BRS: Kavitha's Suspension Stirs Controversy

 India
2
Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

 India
3
Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

 India
4
BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025