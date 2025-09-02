Jammu Rains: Rivers Near Alert Levels, Schools Closed Amid Torrential Downpour

The Jammu region is grappling with a severe weather situation as continuous torrential rains keep rivers and streams at critical alert levels. The situation has led to a steep drop in temperatures by 10 degrees below normal.

In response to the threatening conditions, police and SDRF personnel have urged residents in low-lying areas to relocate. Forecasts suggest the heavy rain could persist until Wednesday afternoon, raising concerns over rising water levels. The region's educational institutions, including government and private schools, have suspended activities, postponing exams and classes.

At 8 pm, Tawi River's water level in Jammu City was alarmingly close to the alert mark at 13.5 feet. Other rivers like Chenab and Tarnah also recorded near-alert levels, but started receding. The weather department warns of heavy rains in several districts, with threats of flash floods and landslides elevating local concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)