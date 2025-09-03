Tragedy Strikes: Dam Collapse Causes Devastating Flash Flood in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district witnessed a devastating tragedy as a portion of a small dam collapsed, triggering a flash flood that claimed the lives of four individuals. The incident happened when heavy rains led to a breach in the Luti reservoir late Tuesday night.

The torrent of water surged through the breach, inundating nearby homes and agricultural lands in Dhaneshpur village. The disaster has left three residents missing, and a search operation is actively underway, according to local officials.

Emergency response teams from the district administration and police were dispatched promptly to the affected area. The bodies of the deceased, which include a woman and her mother-in-law, have been sent for post-mortem. Efforts continue to find the missing persons.