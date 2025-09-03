Left Menu

Deluge in Punjab and Haryana: Rising Waters Challenge Normalcy

Heavy rainfall in Punjab and Haryana has caused widespread flooding, affecting life and property. Rivers have overflowed, schools closed, and relief efforts by authorities are ongoing. The situation remains critical with increasing water levels and continued rain, impacting daily life and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Severe rainfall in Punjab and Haryana has resulted in widespread flooding, severely impacting normal life and infrastructure. The torrential rains have caused rivers to swell, inundating large areas and leading to the closure of educational institutions and disruptions in daily activities.

Chandigarh, the shared capital of the two states, has experienced relentless rainfall, forcing the opening of floodgates to manage the rising water levels. In Punjab, continuous downpours have resulted in the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, among others, overflowing, prompting relief and rescue operations by the NDRF, Army, and local authorities.

The Haryana administration has also ordered school closures amid increasing concerns, particularly with the rising water level in the Yamuna River. Authorities remain vigilant, continuing to monitor affected areas closely while relief operations are in full swing to assist the impacted communities.

