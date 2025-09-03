Deluge in Punjab and Haryana: Rising Waters Challenge Normalcy

Severe rainfall in Punjab and Haryana has resulted in widespread flooding, severely impacting normal life and infrastructure. The torrential rains have caused rivers to swell, inundating large areas and leading to the closure of educational institutions and disruptions in daily activities.

Chandigarh, the shared capital of the two states, has experienced relentless rainfall, forcing the opening of floodgates to manage the rising water levels. In Punjab, continuous downpours have resulted in the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, among others, overflowing, prompting relief and rescue operations by the NDRF, Army, and local authorities.

The Haryana administration has also ordered school closures amid increasing concerns, particularly with the rising water level in the Yamuna River. Authorities remain vigilant, continuing to monitor affected areas closely while relief operations are in full swing to assist the impacted communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)