Punjab Under Water Siege: Sutlej and Ghaggar Rivers Trigger Alert

Punjab's Rupnagar and Patiala districts face flood threats as heavy rainfall increases water discharge from the Bhakra Dam and swells the Sutlej and Ghaggar rivers. Authorities have warned residents to stay alert and relocate to safety if needed, with safety camps established in affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The administration in Punjab's Rupnagar district issued a warning on Wednesday, urging residents near the Sutlej River to remain vigilant. This follows the release of substantial water from the Bhakra Dam due to heavy rainfall in its Himachal Pradesh catchment area.

By 6 am, the Bhakra Dam's water levels had risen to 1,677.84 feet, nearing its 1,680-feet capacity. Officials reported an inflow of 86,822 cusecs and an outflow increase from 65,000 to 75,000 cusecs, potentially impacting Nangal's villages, including Harsa Bela and Taraf Majara.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who represents Anandpur Sahib, advised residents to seek safer grounds via a video message. Patiala and SAS Nagar administrations echoed these alerts for communities near Ghaggar River, as floods affect over 3.50 lakh people across Punjab, claiming 30 lives.

