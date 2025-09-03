Punjab Under Water Siege: Sutlej and Ghaggar Rivers Trigger Alert

The administration in Punjab's Rupnagar district issued a warning on Wednesday, urging residents near the Sutlej River to remain vigilant. This follows the release of substantial water from the Bhakra Dam due to heavy rainfall in its Himachal Pradesh catchment area.

By 6 am, the Bhakra Dam's water levels had risen to 1,677.84 feet, nearing its 1,680-feet capacity. Officials reported an inflow of 86,822 cusecs and an outflow increase from 65,000 to 75,000 cusecs, potentially impacting Nangal's villages, including Harsa Bela and Taraf Majara.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who represents Anandpur Sahib, advised residents to seek safer grounds via a video message. Patiala and SAS Nagar administrations echoed these alerts for communities near Ghaggar River, as floods affect over 3.50 lakh people across Punjab, claiming 30 lives.