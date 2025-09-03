Rajasthan's Deluge: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Railways and Highways

Heavy rains have severely disrupted both rail and road traffic across Rajasthan, particularly affecting the districts of Jaipur and Kota. Many areas are now waterlogged, creating significant challenges for commuters.

At Dara railway station on the Kota-Mumbai route, landslides prompted the temporary suspension of nine trains. Meanwhile, heavy waterlogging in the Dara nullah forced authorities to halt vehicular movement on National Highway 52. In a separate incident near Dausa, a police van collided with a truck amid torrential downpours, injuring two officers. The rains have also disrupted normal life in Jaipur, Dausa, and Sikar.

According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the ongoing monsoon trough spans from Bikaner to the Bay of Bengal. A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to sustain rainfall activity in Rajasthan until September 7. An orange alert has been issued for Banswara and Pratapgarh districts, with heavy rains expected to continue in other regions as well.