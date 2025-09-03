Left Menu

Rising Waters at Sardar Sarovar: A Balancing Act

The water level at Gujarat's Sardar Sarovar Dam is close to its full capacity due to a significant inflow from the Narmada river. The dam is 89% full, with ongoing regulation measures, as a large release from Madhya Pradesh's Indira Sagar Dam is expected to further increase the levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ektanagar | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:32 IST
Gujarat's Sardar Sarovar Dam is witnessing a substantial rise in water levels, reaching 135.38 metres, just shy of its full reservoir level of 138.68 metres, according to officials. This increase is attributed to the considerable inflow from the upstream of the Narmada river.

Situated near the iconic Statue of Unity in Narmada district, the dam now holds 89% of its capacity and continues to receive an inflow of 1.18 lakh cusec. In attempts to maintain optimal levels, authorities have initiated the release of 95,111 cusecs of water through ten of its thirty gates, alongside an additional 23,021 cusecs into the Narmada canal.

Further inflow is anticipated as neighboring Madhya Pradesh plans to release 2.21 lakh cusecs from the Indira Sagar Dam by opening twelve gates. The Sardar Sarovar Dam currently holds 8,428.8 million cubic meters of water, against a total capacity of 9,460 MCM, as noted in a government release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

