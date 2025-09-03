Incessant Rains Cause Chaos: Ambala's Waterlogging Crisis

The relentless downpour over the past 48 hours has thrown life into disarray in Haryana's Ambala, as heavy waterlogging inundates both residential and commercial sectors. Key areas, including service lanes on the Ambala-Amritsar Highway, have seen significant disruption, authorities reported.

As floodwaters engulfed major commercial spots such as the wholesale cloth market and Model Town, traffic congestion skyrocketed, impacting local residents. In response, authorities shut down all educational institutions after several schools reported water entering their premises. Key government offices, including the deputy commissioner's and SDM offices, also faced flood-induced challenges.

In anticipation of worsening weather, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar has implemented emergency measures, enacting round-the-clock surveillance in vulnerable regions and deploying pumps to alleviate drainage issues. All government leave for essential service employees has been revoked. The water levels in nearby rivers are being monitored continuously as families in low-lying districts prepare for potential evacuations.

