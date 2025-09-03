Left Menu

Incessant Rains Cause Chaos: Ambala's Waterlogging Crisis

Heavy rainfall in Ambala has led to extensive waterlogging, disrupting daily activities across the city. Residential and commercial areas, including key roads and markets, are flooded. The district administration has activated emergency protocols, closing schools and closely monitoring the rising river levels, with possible evacuations on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The relentless downpour over the past 48 hours has thrown life into disarray in Haryana's Ambala, as heavy waterlogging inundates both residential and commercial sectors. Key areas, including service lanes on the Ambala-Amritsar Highway, have seen significant disruption, authorities reported.

As floodwaters engulfed major commercial spots such as the wholesale cloth market and Model Town, traffic congestion skyrocketed, impacting local residents. In response, authorities shut down all educational institutions after several schools reported water entering their premises. Key government offices, including the deputy commissioner's and SDM offices, also faced flood-induced challenges.

In anticipation of worsening weather, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar has implemented emergency measures, enacting round-the-clock surveillance in vulnerable regions and deploying pumps to alleviate drainage issues. All government leave for essential service employees has been revoked. The water levels in nearby rivers are being monitored continuously as families in low-lying districts prepare for potential evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

