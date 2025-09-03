Sudan's Darfur Tragedy: Landslide Amidst Conflict and Hunger

A catastrophic landslide has claimed approximately 1,000 lives in Sudan's Darfur region, as the country grapples with the fallout from a civil war and persistent famine. The disaster underscores the compounded crises facing the northeastern African nation.

The village of Tarasin, located in the Marrah Mountains over 900 kilometers from the capital, Khartoum, was the site of the destruction after days of relentless rain. Only one resident survived, according to reports from the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army.

Sudan, already plagued by conflict-induced famine and disease, sees its challenges magnified by climate change and destructive seasonal flooding. As fighting continues to ravage areas like Darfur and Kordofan, humanitarian organizations warn of worsening conditions for millions of Sudanese people.