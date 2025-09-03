Left Menu

Sudan's Darfur Tragedy: Landslide Amidst Conflict and Hunger

A devastating landslide in Sudan's Darfur region has killed an estimated 1,000 people. The incident occurred amidst civil war and famine, exacerbating an already grim humanitarian situation. The Marrah Mountains village of Tarasin was wiped out following days of heavy rain, highlighting the region's vulnerability to natural disasters.

Updated: 03-09-2025 16:37 IST
A catastrophic landslide has claimed approximately 1,000 lives in Sudan's Darfur region, as the country grapples with the fallout from a civil war and persistent famine. The disaster underscores the compounded crises facing the northeastern African nation.

The village of Tarasin, located in the Marrah Mountains over 900 kilometers from the capital, Khartoum, was the site of the destruction after days of relentless rain. Only one resident survived, according to reports from the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army.

Sudan, already plagued by conflict-induced famine and disease, sees its challenges magnified by climate change and destructive seasonal flooding. As fighting continues to ravage areas like Darfur and Kordofan, humanitarian organizations warn of worsening conditions for millions of Sudanese people.

