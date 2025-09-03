Left Menu

Rising Elephant Attacks in Jharkhand's Khunti and Hazaribag Districts

A series of elephant attacks in Jharkhand's Khunti and Hazaribag districts resulted in one death and injuries to two others. Krishna Singh was killed while trying to drive elephants away. Additional attacks injured Petrus Guriya and a woman in Dharampur, prompting fear among villagers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khunti | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions rise in Jharkhand's Khunti and Hazaribag districts as increasing elephant attacks leave residents in fear. A recent wave of incidents has resulted in one fatality and two injuries, highlighting urgent concerns over wildlife encroachment in human habitats.

Krishna Singh, a 32-year-old villager, lost his life in Bongtel while attempting to drive elephants away. According to Khunti's divisional forest officer, villagers have been living in heightened anxiety due to the increased elephant movement in recent weeks.

In separate incidents, Petrus Guriya was attacked in Khunti district, and a woman sustained severe injuries in Dharampur, Hazaribag. Rescue efforts have been deployed, with officials ensuring medical care and promising to cover treatment costs.

