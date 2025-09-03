Miracle Birth Onboard: New Life Arrives on Train Journey
A 21-year-old woman named Akhtera Bano gave birth to a baby boy on a train near Banihal. With the help of a fellow passenger acting as a midwife, Akhtera delivered her baby en route to the hospital. Both mother and child are healthy, receiving care at a local hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Akhtera Bano, 21, experienced a unique and unexpected moment when she gave birth to her first child aboard a train traveling through Banihal in Ramban district. En route to a government maternity hospital, Bano entered labor.
Thanks to a fellow passenger midwife and the assistance of railway staff, the delivery was managed efficiently. Upon reaching Banihal, the woman and her newborn were transported via ambulance to a local hospital for further care.
Medical staff confirmed the health of mother and baby. The family expressed gratitude towards the railway personnel and the local NGO for their prompt and vital support.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biometric Attendance Revolutionizes Railway Operations
Rajasthan's Deluge: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Railways and Highways
Railway Chaos: Trains Suspended Amid Historic Rain in Jammu Region
Kerala Tightens Reins on Private Ambulance Practices
Tragedy Strikes: Odisha's Failing Ambulance Services Under Fire