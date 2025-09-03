Delhi Under the Clouds: Unusual Rains Drench the Capital
Delhi experienced intermittent showers for a third day, surpassing its seasonal rainfall benchmark. The IMD issued alerts for heavy rains in the region. The rains, unusual for this time of year, resulted in cooler temperatures and improved air quality, categorized as 'satisfactory'. More rain is forecasted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi faced continuous rain for the third straight day, breaking a seasonal rainfall record with more predicted in the coming days.
The India Meteorological Department initially issued red and orange alerts for heavy rains, later reducing it to a yellow alert. Significant rainfall was recorded across various parts of the city, with Ridge and Aya Nagar reporting the highest measurements.
Uncharacteristic for this time of year, these showers helped cool the city and pushed air quality into the 'satisfactory' range. The IMD expects more showers to maintain a cloudy and rainy Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
