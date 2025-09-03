Delhi Under the Clouds: Unusual Rains Drench the Capital

Delhi faced continuous rain for the third straight day, breaking a seasonal rainfall record with more predicted in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department initially issued red and orange alerts for heavy rains, later reducing it to a yellow alert. Significant rainfall was recorded across various parts of the city, with Ridge and Aya Nagar reporting the highest measurements.

Uncharacteristic for this time of year, these showers helped cool the city and pushed air quality into the 'satisfactory' range. The IMD expects more showers to maintain a cloudy and rainy Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)