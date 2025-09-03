Tractor Trolleys and Wedding Bells: Defying Floods in Khanaura

In the severely flooded region of Hoshiarpur district, a determined groom and his entourage rode through deluged paths on a tractor-trolley to reach a wedding in Khanaura village. Despite obstacles, the couple's commitment saw them tying the knot, undeterred by the harsh monsoon conditions.

Floods from relentless rains have affected more than 100 villages, inundating farmlands and damaging crops. As water levels at Pong dam rise past danger signals, local officials assure the public that the situation remains under control, with coordinated relief efforts underway to assist displaced families.

Around 1,615 people have been evacuated, and relief camps are offering essentials to the affected. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain promised compensation post-damage assessment and imposed bans on activities near water bodies to ensure public safety amid the ongoing monsoon rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)