Tractor Trolleys and Wedding Bells: Defying Floods in Khanaura

In the flood-stricken village of Khanaura, a groom and his wedding party braved waist-high water on a tractor-trolley to reach the bride’s village in Jalandhar. Despite heavy rains affecting over 100 villages in Hoshiarpur, the couple tied the knot. Authorities are coordinating relief efforts amid rising water levels at the Pong dam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the severely flooded region of Hoshiarpur district, a determined groom and his entourage rode through deluged paths on a tractor-trolley to reach a wedding in Khanaura village. Despite obstacles, the couple's commitment saw them tying the knot, undeterred by the harsh monsoon conditions.

Floods from relentless rains have affected more than 100 villages, inundating farmlands and damaging crops. As water levels at Pong dam rise past danger signals, local officials assure the public that the situation remains under control, with coordinated relief efforts underway to assist displaced families.

Around 1,615 people have been evacuated, and relief camps are offering essentials to the affected. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain promised compensation post-damage assessment and imposed bans on activities near water bodies to ensure public safety amid the ongoing monsoon rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

