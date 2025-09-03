Tragic Loss: Migrant Deaths Off Spain's Coast Highlight Ongoing Crisis

In a tragic incident, at least six migrants lost their lives while trying to navigate the treacherous waters of the Mediterranean Sea, aiming for Spain's southern coast. Their bodies were discovered near Carboneras, as confirmed by local civil protection authorities and Andalusia's regional emergency services on Wednesday.

The site, grimly known as Playa de los Muertos or "Beach of the Dead," has historically seen bodies washed ashore from shipwrecks jettisoned by strong currents. Authorities suspect that the migrants perished during their journey on multiple boats that eventually reached the coastline. The exact number of survivors remains unknown.

Spain, especially its Canary Islands, serves as a major gateway for African migrants and asylum seekers entering the European Union. Although the influx of arrivals has decreased compared to last year's peak, nearly 24,000 migrants have entered Spain so far this year, marking a one-third reduction from the same timeframe in 2024.