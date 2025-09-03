Monsoon Fury in Jammu & Kashmir: Devastation, Rescues, and a Shrine Suspension
Severe monsoon rains in Jammu & Kashmir have caused landslides, flash floods, and widespread devastation, resulting in the deaths of two women and numerous rescue operations. In critical zones, authorities are working to clear waterlogged areas and conduct evacuations as rivers surge beyond danger levels.
Relentless monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Jammu & Kashmir, claiming the lives of a mother and daughter and causing widespread devastation. Over 100 individuals have been rescued, with many areas reporting landslides, flash floods, and submerged roads.
Authorities have launched extensive rescue operations, including a high-risk helicopter mission by the Border Security Force to evacuate civilians trapped in flood-hit areas like Akhnoor. Notably, the Chenab River is flowing several feet above its danger mark, prompting evacuations.
The continuous downpour has also led to the closure of vital roads and disrupted the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, with the potential for more damage as the region braces for further rainfall.
