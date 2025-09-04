Left Menu

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan Leads Swift Recovery of Jammu Roads

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, Director General of BRO, visits flood-hit Jammu to assess road damage. With a three-day visit, he evaluates the impact on infrastructure, including the vital national highway link to Kashmir. He orders speedy restoration to resume connectivity after severe weather disruptions.

Updated: 04-09-2025 09:23 IST
Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, the Director General of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), embarked on a critical mission to Jammu, where incessant rains had wreaked havoc on the region's road infrastructure.

During his three-day visit, the BRO chief evaluated the extensive damage caused by flash floods and landslides, particularly focusing on the crucial national highway that serves as the main artery to Kashmir.

Srinivasan urged his team to accelerate repair efforts to swiftly restore connectivity, essential for regional stability, after the heavy weather disruptions left significant impacts, including over 120 deaths and damage to essential infrastructure.

