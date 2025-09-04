Left Menu

Powerful Quake Shakes Salta: An Unexpected Jolt

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Salta, Argentina, on Thursday, according to the EMSC. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 192 km. The region experienced significant tremors, highlighting the seismic activity prevalent in the area.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Salta, a region in Argentina, was rattled by a significant earthquake on Thursday. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported that the earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.8.

According to EMSC, the tremor's epicenter was located deep underground, at a depth of 192 kilometers (119 miles). The incident is a stark reminder of the seismic challenges faced by the region.

The earthquake's impact underscores the need for continued vigilance and preparedness in earthquake-prone areas like Salta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

