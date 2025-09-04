Tragedy on Rails: Lisbon's Iconic Streetcar Derails

A national day of mourning was observed in Portugal following one of Lisbon's deadliest streetcar accidents, which claimed 15 lives and injured 23 others. The famed 19th-century streetcar derailed on a steep hill, a favorite among tourists visiting the capital.

Authorities have remained tight-lipped on details about the victims, while forensics teams work overtime on autopsies. The crumpled wreckage has been cordoned off, with accident investigators on the scene. The cause of the accident remains unclear, as officials refrain from speculation.

Lisbon's government has suspended operations of similar streetcars pending immediate inspections, while the streetcar's operator pledged a thorough investigation. National leaders expressed their condolences as the country grapples with the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)