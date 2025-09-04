Left Menu

Capital City, Noida: Setting the Benchmark for Green Urban Development

BPTP Ltd.'s Capital City in Noida has earned the prestigious LEED v4.1 Platinum Certification from the USGBC, spotlighting its sustainable practices in energy, water, and waste management. This accolade reflects BPTP's commitment to eco-friendly urban growth and reinforces their role in advancing India's journey toward net-zero goals.

Noida | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:24 IST
Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India – BPTP Ltd. has achieved a significant milestone with Capital City in Noida, earning the esteemed LEED v4.1 Operations & Maintenance Existing Building Platinum Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. This accolade highlights the project's outstanding performance in sustainability across energy efficiency, water management, indoor air quality, and waste management.

Founded by Kabul Chawla, BPTP has long been a pioneer in sustainable real estate, and this recognition cements its role as a leader in developing eco-friendly urban spaces. With Capital City, a premier mixed-use development in Sector 94, Noida, the company showcases its commitment to balancing urban growth with environmental responsibility.

Strategically located with seamless connectivity to key areas like Delhi and Greater Noida, Capital City offers businesses a well-connected, sustainable work environment. The project features energy-efficient systems, smart water management, green landscapes, and smart mobility solutions, setting a benchmark for future green development in the region.

