Gaza Crisis Deepens Amidst Humanitarian Concerns

The intensifying Israeli offensive on Gaza City has escalated the humanitarian crisis as more Palestinians are displaced from their homes. Despite Israeli orders to evacuate, thousands remain in the ruins, defying the latest military push by Israel.

On Thursday, Gaza health officials reported that Israeli forces claimed at least 28 lives, predominantly in Gaza City, as Israeli advancements continue toward the city center. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has justified the offensive as essential to dismantling Hamas militants embedded within Gaza.

The conflict has drawn international criticism and concern among Israelis, citing tensions over military strategies and the severe humanitarian impact. Reports indicate that Israeli bombardments have targeted multiple districts, leading to destruction and fires, as military forces systematically seek out militant infrastructures.

(With inputs from agencies.)