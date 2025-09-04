Left Menu

NDRF's Unyielding Efforts Amid Delhi's Yamuna Flood Fury

NDRF teams bravely evacuated over 1,150 people from flood-hit regions as the Yamuna River inundated parts of Delhi. Despite challenges, cooperation from residents eased the operations. The river breached the 207-meter mark, submerging homes and shops, reminiscent of the city's severe 2023 floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising Yamuna levels, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) played a crucial role in rescuing over 1,150 residents, including children, women, and the elderly, from flood-hit areas of Delhi. The personnel navigated through murky waters using boats, tractors, and trolleys to ensure safe evacuations, even from inundated relief camps.

Yamuna Bazar and Mayur Vihar Phase I faced what's been described as a double whammy, as residents first fled homes due to flooding and subsequently had to seek shelter in government schools when relief tents were also submerged. NDRF Commandant Abujam Bijoy Kumar Singh noted that the operations were smoother than during the severe 2023 floods, with residents showing much-needed cooperation.

The swollen Yamuna wreaked havoc by breaching a 207-meter mark for the fifth time since 1963, submerging more areas and damaging goods in shops valued over Rs 10 lakh. Historical comparisons reveal that the river rose to 208.66 meters in 2023, marking one of the worst flood scenarios Delhi has faced, impacting over 25,000 evacuations.

