A New Era: MAHA Commission Report and Other Key US Domestic Issues
The Trump administration's 'Make America Healthy Again' (MAHA) commission is set to release its report prioritizing whole foods over processed ones. Amid growing concerns over Federal Reserve independence, Trump's nominee Stephen Miran will testify at a Senate hearing. California votes on higher-ethanol fuel sales to reduce prices.
In a move anticipated by many, the Trump administration is set to release the 'Make America Healthy Again' (MAHA) commission report next week, a White House adviser stated. Calley Means emphasized the need to focus on whole foods rather than ultra-processed items to better the nation's health.
Attention turns to Federal Reserve independence as President Donald Trump's nominee, Stephen Miran, is set to testify at the Senate Banking Committee. The hearing is part of wider discussions about the autonomy of the Fed amidst Trump's increasing influence efforts.
California lawmakers have voted to permit the sale of a higher-ethanol gasoline blend aimed at lowering fuel costs. The approval, pending Governor Gavin Newsom's signature, marks a significant environmental and economic decision for the largest U.S. auto market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge reverses Trump administration's cuts of billions of dollars to Harvard University, reports AP.
Supreme Showdown: Trump Administration's Tariff Battle
Harvard Wins Legal Battle Against Trump Administration's Research Funding Cuts
Legal Battle Over: Harvard Triumphs Against Funding Cuts Imposed by Trump Administration
Court Orders Trump Administration to Reinstate $2.2 Billion Grants to Harvard