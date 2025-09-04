Left Menu

A New Era: MAHA Commission Report and Other Key US Domestic Issues

The Trump administration's 'Make America Healthy Again' (MAHA) commission is set to release its report prioritizing whole foods over processed ones. Amid growing concerns over Federal Reserve independence, Trump's nominee Stephen Miran will testify at a Senate hearing. California votes on higher-ethanol fuel sales to reduce prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:27 IST
In a move anticipated by many, the Trump administration is set to release the 'Make America Healthy Again' (MAHA) commission report next week, a White House adviser stated. Calley Means emphasized the need to focus on whole foods rather than ultra-processed items to better the nation's health.

Attention turns to Federal Reserve independence as President Donald Trump's nominee, Stephen Miran, is set to testify at the Senate Banking Committee. The hearing is part of wider discussions about the autonomy of the Fed amidst Trump's increasing influence efforts.

California lawmakers have voted to permit the sale of a higher-ethanol gasoline blend aimed at lowering fuel costs. The approval, pending Governor Gavin Newsom's signature, marks a significant environmental and economic decision for the largest U.S. auto market.

