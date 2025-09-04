Left Menu

Old Building Collapse Sparks Rapid Fire Brigade Response in Delhi

An old building in Bawana, outer North Delhi, collapsed on Thursday, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services. Two fire tenders were deployed to the scene. While no casualties have been reported, rescue operations are ongoing to ensure no one is trapped under the debris.

Updated: 04-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:42 IST
An old building in outer North Delhi's Bawana area collapsed on Thursday, leading to an immediate dispatch of two fire tenders, according to a Delhi Fire Services official. The incident reportedly received a call at 2:41 pm, authorities confirmed.

No casualties have been reported thus far. However, rescue operations are actively being conducted to ensure no individuals are trapped beneath the rubble, an official stated.

'It is an old building, and we rushed two fire tenders to the spot,' the official remarked, emphasizing the need for swift action in such emergencies.

