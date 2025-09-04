Left Menu

Government Unveils Unified RERA Portal to Boost Transparency in Real Estate

The government introduced a unified RERA portal to enhance transparency in real estate, integrating state websites and offering a nationwide database of projects and agents. This move aims to empower homebuyers and foster best practices among states, while addressing grievances and encouraging reforms in the sector.

Updated: 04-09-2025 21:25 IST
In a bid to enhance transparency and accountability within the real estate sector, the government has launched a unified RERA portal. This platform, accessible at rera.mohua.gov.in, promises to empower homebuyers by offering a nationwide database of registered projects and agents.

The unveiling took place at the fifth Central Advisory Council meeting, officiated by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The portal aims not only to improve transparency but also to facilitate the sharing of best practices among states and Union territories.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu reiterated the importance of swiftly resolving grievances and reviving stalled projects to boost trust between buyers and developers. Meanwhile, the CAC is pushing for 'next-generation reforms' to further align rules with the Real Estate Act's framework.

