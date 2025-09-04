Left Menu

West Bengal Unlocks Land Potential with New Policy Approval

The West Bengal cabinet has approved a significant policy to convert non-residential plots for real estate use, unlocking under-utilized land. Chaired by CM Mamata Banerjee, the decision includes various administrative changes, healthcare support, education initiatives, and heritage projects aimed at boosting state infrastructure and cultural preservation.

The West Bengal cabinet has enacted a groundbreaking policy to enable the conversion of non-residential plots for real estate development, aiming to make use of long-unused land. Chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, this significant decision could reshape the state's urban landscape.

Alongside the land conversion policy, the cabinet ratified several measures to enhance administration and public services. Key among these is the creation of 18 new posts across various government departments and the large-scale recruitment of nursing staff across state-run medical colleges.

Additionally, the cabinet approved educational initiatives, including the introduction of primary education in regional dialects like Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri in select districts. A separate development board will focus on infrastructure and heritage sites linked to spiritual icons Ramakrishna and Sarada Devi.

