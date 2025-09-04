West Bengal Unlocks Land Potential with New Policy Approval

The West Bengal cabinet has enacted a groundbreaking policy to enable the conversion of non-residential plots for real estate development, aiming to make use of long-unused land. Chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, this significant decision could reshape the state's urban landscape.

Alongside the land conversion policy, the cabinet ratified several measures to enhance administration and public services. Key among these is the creation of 18 new posts across various government departments and the large-scale recruitment of nursing staff across state-run medical colleges.

Additionally, the cabinet approved educational initiatives, including the introduction of primary education in regional dialects like Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri in select districts. A separate development board will focus on infrastructure and heritage sites linked to spiritual icons Ramakrishna and Sarada Devi.

(With inputs from agencies.)