Devastating 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan: Urgent Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit southeastern Afghanistan, following a deadly series of quakes earlier this week, killing over 2,200 people and injuring 3,600. Entire villages have been flattened, leaving tens of thousands homeless. Aid agencies report a dire need for food, shelter, and medical supplies in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook southeastern Afghanistan on Thursday, according to reports from the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

This latest seismic event followed a series of deadly quakes earlier in the week that claimed more than 2,200 lives and left over 3,600 people injured, causing massive destruction and widespread homelessness in the region's east, especially in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.

With survivors left homeless, aid organizations are now warning of dwindling resources, emphasizing the urgent need for food, shelter, and medical supplies as the United Nations and other agencies scramble to provide critical humanitarian assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

