Swift Road Repairs in Haryana Amidst Torrential Rains
Haryana Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa has ordered prompt road repairs following heavy rains, emphasizing safety and accident prevention. Officials are tasked with repairing potholes or installing warnings, while district reports are required. Staff are deployed in the field to manage waterlogged roads and ensure infrastructure safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Amidst heavy rains in Haryana, Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa has taken decisive action to safeguard public infrastructure. Pouring down directives, he has called for immediate road repairs to mitigate accident risks.
Addressing an emergency meeting, Gangwa emphasized the urgency of mending potholes or installing warning signs where fixes aren't immediately possible.
Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogged roads, necessitating district-wise condition reports to be sent to Chandigarh. Field staff leave has been canceled, ensuring personnel remain on-site to tackle infrastructure challenges head-on.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand's Infrastructure and Disaster Relief Efforts: A Comprehensive Overview
Philippine Business Alliance Demands Probe into Infrastructure Corruption
Flood Fury: Damage to India-Pakistan Border Infrastructure
India's Semiconductor Leap: Tax Holidays and Infrastructure Revamp Propel Growth
GST Rate Cut on Cement: Boosting India’s Infrastructure Growth