Left Menu

Swift Road Repairs in Haryana Amidst Torrential Rains

Haryana Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa has ordered prompt road repairs following heavy rains, emphasizing safety and accident prevention. Officials are tasked with repairing potholes or installing warnings, while district reports are required. Staff are deployed in the field to manage waterlogged roads and ensure infrastructure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:54 IST
Swift Road Repairs in Haryana Amidst Torrential Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst heavy rains in Haryana, Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa has taken decisive action to safeguard public infrastructure. Pouring down directives, he has called for immediate road repairs to mitigate accident risks.

Addressing an emergency meeting, Gangwa emphasized the urgency of mending potholes or installing warning signs where fixes aren't immediately possible.

Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogged roads, necessitating district-wise condition reports to be sent to Chandigarh. Field staff leave has been canceled, ensuring personnel remain on-site to tackle infrastructure challenges head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes DUTA Elections Witness Strong Turnout

High-Stakes DUTA Elections Witness Strong Turnout

 India
2
Indian Archers Set to Shine at World Archery Championships 2025

Indian Archers Set to Shine at World Archery Championships 2025

 Korea
3
GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Growth for India

GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Growth for India

 India
4
Ethiopian Asylum Seeker's Assault Convictions Raise Tensions in the UK

Ethiopian Asylum Seeker's Assault Convictions Raise Tensions in the UK

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025