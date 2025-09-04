Swift Road Repairs in Haryana Amidst Torrential Rains

Amidst heavy rains in Haryana, Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa has taken decisive action to safeguard public infrastructure. Pouring down directives, he has called for immediate road repairs to mitigate accident risks.

Addressing an emergency meeting, Gangwa emphasized the urgency of mending potholes or installing warning signs where fixes aren't immediately possible.

Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogged roads, necessitating district-wise condition reports to be sent to Chandigarh. Field staff leave has been canceled, ensuring personnel remain on-site to tackle infrastructure challenges head-on.

