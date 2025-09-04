Punjab's Flood Crisis: Unprecedented Deluge Wreaks Havoc

The flood situation in Punjab has reached catastrophic levels, with the death toll climbing to 43 and crops across 1.71 lakh hectares decimated. Authorities, led by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, are rallying support and pledging swift relief measures.

The state government has instructed the appointment of officers in every impacted village to accelerate communication and aid efforts. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the importance of ensuring a seamless link between administration and affected residents.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has exacerbated the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers. Prime authorities are urging evacuations, particularly in low-lying areas, to preempt further tragedy as rescue operations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)