Second Shilp Samagam Mela 2025 being held in Bengaluru from Sept 5-14

Shilp Samagam Mela 2025 will be held from September 5 to 14 at the Freedom Park here, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale announced on Friday.

Athawale was addressing a press conference before the inauguration of the mela in Bengaluru.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been organising Shilp Samagam Melas since 2022, he said. Since then, 11 melas have been held benefitting 825 artisans from Schedule Castes, Other Backward Classes and Safai Karamcharis.

According to him, the mela provides a marketing platform for the products of the communities financed by the three national corporations -- National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation(NSFDC) , National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC) and National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC) -- functioning under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Speaking to PTI later, the minister said this year, the mela in Bengaluru is the second one being organised by his ministry.

"Before Bengaluru, we held the mela in Bhubaneshwar. There is no particular reason why Bengaluru was chosen as the host this time. We try to hold the mela in every Indian city," he added.

He said they are also planning to host one at Dilli Haat in New Delhi, besides Ahmedabad and Guwahati this year.

"We invite the beneficiaries of NSFDC, NSKFDC and NBCFDC to showcase their handicraft and handloom products. Of the total 100 stalls, 75 to 80 will be allotted to the beneficiaries," added the Union Minister.

Speaking to PTI, Rajnish Banker, Deputy General Manager NSCFDC, said the TULIP (Traditional Artisans' Upliftment Livelihood Programme) products will also be made available at Bengaluru Mela.

"It's a new initiative that provides artisans from the target groups a platform to sell their products online. This aims not only to economically empower these groups, but also seeks to preserve traditional art," said the Deputy Manager.

The Shilp Samagam Mela 2025 was inaugurated by Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment in the presence of Athawale.

