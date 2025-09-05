Nelson Mandela Bay Boosts Waste Management with 111 New Recruits

In a decisive move to restore urban cleanliness and strengthen public health, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has officially appointed 111 solid waste workers to tackle litter, manage refuse, and create safer, cleaner neighbourhoods across the metro.

The new recruits, who began their duties on 1 September 2025, are expected to fill a long-standing gap in the municipality’s workforce. They will carry out essential cleaning tasks including street sweeping, litter picking, bin emptying, and refuse loading.

Responding to Community Demands

Speaking at an induction meeting, Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Health, Thsonono Buyeye, emphasized that the appointments were a direct response to years of public complaints about deteriorating hygiene conditions.

“For years, our communities have been telling us that their neighbourhoods are filthy. We simply did not have the manpower to respond adequately,” Buyeye explained. “By mobilising funds and working with our Human Resources Sub-directorate, we have managed to bring in reinforcements. Now, we expect to see real differences in our streets.”

He added that these workers will not only improve waste collection but also help restore civic pride by ensuring that residents live in cleaner, safer environments.

A Priority in the City’s Development Plan

Executive Mayor Babalwa Lobishe highlighted that the recruitment forms part of the metro’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP) — a strategic roadmap shaped by extensive community consultations.

“Through our IDP Public Participation meetings, residents made it clear that waste management was a top concern. We have listened and acted. With these appointments, the image of Nelson Mandela Bay will change — our people deserve cleaner streets and better service delivery,” Lobishe said.

The workers will be deployed across depots throughout the metro, ensuring broad coverage of both central and outlying areas.

Part of a National Movement: Clean Cities and Towns Campaign

This initiative aligns with the broader Clean Cities and Towns Campaign, launched in June 2025 by Deputy President Paul Mashatile in Soweto, Johannesburg. The campaign aims to mobilise municipalities and citizens across South Africa in a comprehensive effort to improve urban cleanliness and strengthen community involvement in environmental stewardship.

At the launch, Mashatile noted that while employment opportunities may arise from the initiative, the ultimate goal is to foster a culture of voluntary participation in maintaining local environments.

“The idea is not really to employ people, it’s about instilling responsibility. People must clean where they live. Yes, cities may employ staff here and there, but this programme is about creating a sense of ownership and pride in our surroundings,” the Deputy President stressed.

Restoring Hygiene, Restoring Dignity

The recruitment of the 111 waste workers is being welcomed as a timely intervention that combines job creation, public health improvement, and environmental care. The initiative promises to enhance the overall quality of life by reducing litter, improving safety in public spaces, and promoting sustainable urban living.

With the workers now on the ground, residents of Nelson Mandela Bay can expect to see tangible improvements in waste management services — a development that municipal leaders hope will spark greater community pride and collaboration.