Colive, Bain Capital, and Sattva Group Launch $100M Co-living Platform

Colive, in collaboration with Bain Capital and Sattva Group, launches a $100 million platform to develop rental homes across India. This initiative aims to create a co-living real estate platform acquiring land in major urban centers. Colive plans to expand its managed beds significantly in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Colive has announced the establishment of a $100 million co-living platform in partnership with Bain Capital and Sattva Group. This strategic move is expected to transform the rental housing sector across India's major urban hubs.

The platform, with an initial financial commitment of at least $100 million, will focus on acquiring land and developing purpose-built rental housing. Current projects include land acquisitions in Pune and Bengaluru, with plans to expand further in Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Sattva Group's Managing Director Bijay Agarwal highlighted the critical role of co-living in India's urban transformation. The emphasis will be on meeting the aspirations and lifestyle needs of young professionals migrating to cities. Colive aims to grow from 14,000 managed beds to 50,000 within five years.

