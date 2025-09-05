Left Menu

Toxic Fumes Leak at SIPCOT Industrial Complex Spurs Investigation

Over 40 people hospitalized after inhaling toxic fumes suspected from a chemical factory in SIPCOT Industrial Complex. The leak, believed to be from a steam valve, caused eye irritation and breathing problems. A team led by district officials is investigating the incident. No casualties reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuddalore(Tn) | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:46 IST
Toxic Fumes Leak at SIPCOT Industrial Complex Spurs Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident at the SIPCOT Industrial Complex, over 40 individuals were hospitalized after exposure to potentially toxic fumes emitted from a nearby chemical manufacturing facility. The incident, which occurred in the morning, led to widespread eye irritation and breathing difficulties among local residents.

Authorities suspect the fumes originated from a malfunctioning steam valve within the facility. Immediate action was taken, and the fumes have since been brought under control, according to a senior district police official.

Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar, along with revenue and pollution control board officials, conducted an on-site inspection. Jeyakumar reported no casualties and announced the establishment of a probe team to further investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

