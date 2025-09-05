Nitish Kumar Launches Mega Projects in Patna: A Leap Towards Development

Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, marked a significant milestone for Patna on Friday, unveiling projects valued at Rs 1,159.84 crore.

A centerpiece of these developments is Bihar's first cable suspension bridge, inspired by Rishikesh's Laxman Jhula, constructed over the Punpun River for Rs 82.99 crore. Infrastructure advancements also include tourism and connectivity improvements.

The chief minister emphasized empowerment and progress, interacting with beneficiaries appreciating 125 free electricity units. Nitish Kumar's strategic focus showcases a commitment to urban infrastructure and social progress, supporting financial alleviation and women's initiatives in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)