Nitish Kumar Launches Mega Projects in Patna: A Leap Towards Development

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated and launched multiple development projects in Patna worth approximately Rs 1,159.84 crore. The initiatives include the state's first cable suspension bridge over the Punpun River and enhancements in tourism and power sectors, fostering progress and empowerment across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, marked a significant milestone for Patna on Friday, unveiling projects valued at Rs 1,159.84 crore.

A centerpiece of these developments is Bihar's first cable suspension bridge, inspired by Rishikesh's Laxman Jhula, constructed over the Punpun River for Rs 82.99 crore. Infrastructure advancements also include tourism and connectivity improvements.

The chief minister emphasized empowerment and progress, interacting with beneficiaries appreciating 125 free electricity units. Nitish Kumar's strategic focus showcases a commitment to urban infrastructure and social progress, supporting financial alleviation and women's initiatives in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

