Chaos in Cuddalore: Gas Leak Sends Dozens to Hospital

A state-led investigation is underway following a gas leak from a chemical plant in Cuddalore, resulting in over 40 hospitalizations. A probe, initiated by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, aims to uncover the cause of the leakage at the SIPCOT Industrial Complex.

Upon visiting the victims at a local hospital, Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare Minister M R K Panneerselvam assured the public of thorough scrutiny. Officials from the Directorate, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, and other departments are set to conduct the inquiry.

The incident, which occurred on September 5, caused local residents to experience eye irritation and breathing difficulties. Cuddalore police and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials have inspected the site; preventive measures were advised to the factory management.