Chaos in Cuddalore: Gas Leak Sends Dozens to Hospital

A committee has been formed to investigate a gas leak at a chemical facility in Cuddalore, where over 40 people were hospitalized due to toxic fumes. The leak, suspected from a steam valve, caused eye irritation and breathing issues among residents. No casualties were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 11:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A state-led investigation is underway following a gas leak from a chemical plant in Cuddalore, resulting in over 40 hospitalizations. A probe, initiated by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, aims to uncover the cause of the leakage at the SIPCOT Industrial Complex.

Upon visiting the victims at a local hospital, Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare Minister M R K Panneerselvam assured the public of thorough scrutiny. Officials from the Directorate, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, and other departments are set to conduct the inquiry.

The incident, which occurred on September 5, caused local residents to experience eye irritation and breathing difficulties. Cuddalore police and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials have inspected the site; preventive measures were advised to the factory management.

