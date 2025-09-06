Flood Aftermath: Ripple Effects of Unprecedented Water Levels
The water levels in Pong and Bhakra dams have caused severe flooding in Hoshiarpur, affecting 173 villages and over 8,322 hectares of farmland. Relief efforts are underway, with compensation plans and essential supplies being provided to affected residents. Infrastructure damage is significant, impacting roads and schools.
- Country:
- India
The Pong and Bhakra dams in Punjab witnessed alarmingly high water levels, resulting in widespread flooding across Hoshiarpur district. On Saturday, the water level in the Pong dam marginally decreased to 1,394.19 feet. However, its continued high levels, compounded by heavy rains, have submerged parts of Hoshiarpur for days.
Affected areas include low-lying regions in Tanda and Mukerian subdivisions, where crops like paddy and maize have faced extensive damage. The number of flood-hit villages rose to 173, with significant losses reported in Garhshankar, Mukerian, Tanda, Dasuya, and Hoshiarpur. The deluge has severely impacted infrastructure, damaging roads, housing, and schools.
Authorities are in action, conducting detailed damage assessments and aiding affected families with compensation. Relief workers are ensuring distribution of food, medical supplies, and animal feed. Deputy Commissioners Aashika Jain and Amit Kumar Panchal assure citizens that efforts are ongoing to manage the crisis and prevent further damage.
ALSO READ
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns, Keeps Focus on Flood Relief Efforts
Delhi BJP Gears Up for Flood Relief Efforts Across Northern States
Punjab Fights Floods: Emergency Measures, Relief Efforts, and Heritage Preservation
Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir
SGPC Leads Relief Efforts to Rehabilitate Punjab's Flood Victims