Left Menu

Flood Aftermath: Ripple Effects of Unprecedented Water Levels

The water levels in Pong and Bhakra dams have caused severe flooding in Hoshiarpur, affecting 173 villages and over 8,322 hectares of farmland. Relief efforts are underway, with compensation plans and essential supplies being provided to affected residents. Infrastructure damage is significant, impacting roads and schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:44 IST
Flood Aftermath: Ripple Effects of Unprecedented Water Levels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pong and Bhakra dams in Punjab witnessed alarmingly high water levels, resulting in widespread flooding across Hoshiarpur district. On Saturday, the water level in the Pong dam marginally decreased to 1,394.19 feet. However, its continued high levels, compounded by heavy rains, have submerged parts of Hoshiarpur for days.

Affected areas include low-lying regions in Tanda and Mukerian subdivisions, where crops like paddy and maize have faced extensive damage. The number of flood-hit villages rose to 173, with significant losses reported in Garhshankar, Mukerian, Tanda, Dasuya, and Hoshiarpur. The deluge has severely impacted infrastructure, damaging roads, housing, and schools.

Authorities are in action, conducting detailed damage assessments and aiding affected families with compensation. Relief workers are ensuring distribution of food, medical supplies, and animal feed. Deputy Commissioners Aashika Jain and Amit Kumar Panchal assure citizens that efforts are ongoing to manage the crisis and prevent further damage.

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Crisis: A Call for Central Support Amidst Devastation

Punjab's Crisis: A Call for Central Support Amidst Devastation

 India
2
Explosive Tragedy Strikes Cricket Match in Pakistan

Explosive Tragedy Strikes Cricket Match in Pakistan

 Pakistan
3
Outcry Over Custodial Torture: Kerala's Police Controversy Deepens

Outcry Over Custodial Torture: Kerala's Police Controversy Deepens

 India
4
England Sticks with Duckett Despite Slump; Struggles in ODIs Continue

England Sticks with Duckett Despite Slump; Struggles in ODIs Continue

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025