Flood Aftermath: Ripple Effects of Unprecedented Water Levels

The Pong and Bhakra dams in Punjab witnessed alarmingly high water levels, resulting in widespread flooding across Hoshiarpur district. On Saturday, the water level in the Pong dam marginally decreased to 1,394.19 feet. However, its continued high levels, compounded by heavy rains, have submerged parts of Hoshiarpur for days.

Affected areas include low-lying regions in Tanda and Mukerian subdivisions, where crops like paddy and maize have faced extensive damage. The number of flood-hit villages rose to 173, with significant losses reported in Garhshankar, Mukerian, Tanda, Dasuya, and Hoshiarpur. The deluge has severely impacted infrastructure, damaging roads, housing, and schools.

Authorities are in action, conducting detailed damage assessments and aiding affected families with compensation. Relief workers are ensuring distribution of food, medical supplies, and animal feed. Deputy Commissioners Aashika Jain and Amit Kumar Panchal assure citizens that efforts are ongoing to manage the crisis and prevent further damage.