Uttarakhand Implements Cutting-Edge Siren System for Disaster Management

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 13 modern sirens at Dalanwala police station to enhance the state's disaster-management system. The sirens, with extensive range, will improve early warning capabilities against natural calamities such as landslides, floods, and earthquakes, aiming to minimize damage and ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-09-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:07 IST
In a move to bolster disaster management, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled 13 advanced sirens at the Dalanwala police station on Saturday. This initiative is set to advance the state's preparedness against natural disasters.

Addressing the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized Uttarakhand's vulnerability to natural calamities. He highlighted that efficient alert systems are crucial in limiting nature-induced destruction. The newly installed state-of-the-art siren systems promise significant improvements in early warning capabilities.

These sirens, capable of reaching up to 16 km, promise to serve crucial roles not only in disaster scenarios but also for civil security. Dhami urged regular system testing and public awareness to ensure full effectiveness during emergencies. Additionally, contributions to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund were made by retired police officers and other associations.

