Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Russian Oil Refinery

A Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire at the Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar, Russia. The fire was quickly extinguished with no casualties. Emergency services and fire teams responded promptly. Personnel were evacuated to shelters. The incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 06:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian drone attack ignited a fire that was swiftly controlled at the Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar, according to local authorities.

The blaze, which emerged at one of the processing units covering several square meters, was extinguished without any reported casualties, officials announced via the Telegram messaging app.

Emergency response teams, along with special services, quickly arrived at the scene, and refinery staff were evacuated to safety. The incident underscores the heightened tensions in the area.

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

