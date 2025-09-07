Himalayan Havoc: Devastating Rain Induced Catastrophes in Himachal
Himachal Pradesh faced severe natural disasters with losses amounting to Rs 4,079 crore due to heavy rains causing cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. This resulted in 366 deaths and widespread infrastructural damage. More than 6,000 houses were affected, and numerous roads and essential services disrupted across the region.
Himachal Pradesh is grappling with massive infrastructural and human losses following weeks of relentless rain, resulting in severe cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. Official reports indicate a staggering loss of Rs 4,079 crore, with 366 deaths recorded thus far.
The natural calamities have wrought widespread devastation, affecting over 6,025 homes and 455 businesses. A significant number of roads, including three national highways, remain blocked, disrupting transportation and critical services like power and water supply throughout the state.
The local administration continues to coordinate search and rescue operations, particularly in the Chamba region, as weather warnings persist. Efforts to restore normalcy are ongoing amid forecasts of further disturbances from the Meteorological Department.
