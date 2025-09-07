Left Menu

Himalayan Havoc: Devastating Rain Induced Catastrophes in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh faced severe natural disasters with losses amounting to Rs 4,079 crore due to heavy rains causing cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. This resulted in 366 deaths and widespread infrastructural damage. More than 6,000 houses were affected, and numerous roads and essential services disrupted across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:02 IST
Himalayan Havoc: Devastating Rain Induced Catastrophes in Himachal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with massive infrastructural and human losses following weeks of relentless rain, resulting in severe cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. Official reports indicate a staggering loss of Rs 4,079 crore, with 366 deaths recorded thus far.

The natural calamities have wrought widespread devastation, affecting over 6,025 homes and 455 businesses. A significant number of roads, including three national highways, remain blocked, disrupting transportation and critical services like power and water supply throughout the state.

The local administration continues to coordinate search and rescue operations, particularly in the Chamba region, as weather warnings persist. Efforts to restore normalcy are ongoing amid forecasts of further disturbances from the Meteorological Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

 Global
2
Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

 India
3
India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

 India
4
Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025