Left Menu

Aftershock in Balikesir: Quake Rattles Turkey with No Immediate Damage

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit the Balikesir province in northwest Turkey, sparking immediate assessments by emergency teams. Although no damage or casualties have been reported, the quake follows a more severe 6.1 magnitude tremor last month that resulted in one fatality and structural damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:30 IST
Aftershock in Balikesir: Quake Rattles Turkey with No Immediate Damage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 struck the Balikesir province in northwest Turkey early Sunday, according to information from Turkey's AFAD disaster management authority. Currently, there have been no reports of damage or casualties associated with the quake.

The earthquake hit the Sindirgi region of Balikesir at a depth of 7.72 kilometers (4.8 miles). Response teams, including AFAD and other emergency services, are actively carrying out field inspections to assess any potential impact.

Last month, residents experienced a more severe earthquake of 6.1 magnitude in the same region, which resulted in one casualty and the collapse of some buildings. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya took to social media platform X, updating on the ongoing inspections post-quake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Kanpur: Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Liquor Dispute

Tragedy in Kanpur: Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Liquor Dispute

 India
2
Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Despite Jaiswal's Fifty

Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Despite Jaiswal's Fifty

 Global
3
Uncovering the Truth: Kashmir's Unmarked Graves Study Challenges Mass Grave Narrative

Uncovering the Truth: Kashmir's Unmarked Graves Study Challenges Mass Grave ...

 India
4
Vedanta Secures Jaiprakash Associates in Landmark Deal

Vedanta Secures Jaiprakash Associates in Landmark Deal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025