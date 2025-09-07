Aftershock in Balikesir: Quake Rattles Turkey with No Immediate Damage

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 struck the Balikesir province in northwest Turkey early Sunday, according to information from Turkey's AFAD disaster management authority. Currently, there have been no reports of damage or casualties associated with the quake.

The earthquake hit the Sindirgi region of Balikesir at a depth of 7.72 kilometers (4.8 miles). Response teams, including AFAD and other emergency services, are actively carrying out field inspections to assess any potential impact.

Last month, residents experienced a more severe earthquake of 6.1 magnitude in the same region, which resulted in one casualty and the collapse of some buildings. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya took to social media platform X, updating on the ongoing inspections post-quake.

