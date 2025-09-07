Revolutionizing Himalayan Safety: Nanotechnology's Role in Early Landslide Warnings

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has called on scientists to harness the power of nanotechnology to develop advanced soil sensors for the Himalayan region. This, he suggests, could be a pivotal component of an early warning system aimed at predicting landslides and mitigating potential natural disasters.

Addressing attendees at an international nanotechnology conference hosted by the University of Kashmir, Sinha emphasized the need for breakthroughs in nanoscience. He noted that these innovations are increasingly essential, given the challenges of climate change and the threat it poses to Himalayan ecosystems.

The conference, held in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, brought together experts to discuss sustainable solutions through cutting-edge research. Sinha encouraged contributions to defense technology and emphasized promoting academic talent in the field, aiming for advancements that enhance both national security and environmental resilience.

