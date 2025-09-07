Left Menu

Revolutionizing Himalayan Safety: Nanotechnology's Role in Early Landslide Warnings

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urges the scientific community to develop nanotechnology-based soil sensors for the Himalayan region as part of an early warning system for landslides. Highlighting breakthroughs in nanoscience, the conference focuses on creating sustainable solutions and innovations in various sectors, including environment and defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:41 IST
Revolutionizing Himalayan Safety: Nanotechnology's Role in Early Landslide Warnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has called on scientists to harness the power of nanotechnology to develop advanced soil sensors for the Himalayan region. This, he suggests, could be a pivotal component of an early warning system aimed at predicting landslides and mitigating potential natural disasters.

Addressing attendees at an international nanotechnology conference hosted by the University of Kashmir, Sinha emphasized the need for breakthroughs in nanoscience. He noted that these innovations are increasingly essential, given the challenges of climate change and the threat it poses to Himalayan ecosystems.

The conference, held in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, brought together experts to discuss sustainable solutions through cutting-edge research. Sinha encouraged contributions to defense technology and emphasized promoting academic talent in the field, aiming for advancements that enhance both national security and environmental resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

 India
2
Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

 India
3
Opposition's Challenge: Vice Presidential Election Showdown

Opposition's Challenge: Vice Presidential Election Showdown

 India
4
Family Feud Sparks Deadly Revenge Murder in Pune

Family Feud Sparks Deadly Revenge Murder in Pune

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025