Tragedy Strikes: Youth Swept Away by Arabian Sea

A tragic incident unfolded at Gopadi Beach near Kundapur on Sunday when two individuals drowned, and another went missing in the Arabian Sea.

The victims were among a group of ten friends from Bengaluru enjoying a beach outing. Seven of them decided to venture into the water, and unfortunately, four were caught in strong currents.

Reports confirmed that two drowned, one was rescued and is receiving medical care, while search operations continue for the missing youth, according to local police authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)