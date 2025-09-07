Left Menu

Successful Incubation of Abandoned Rat Snake Eggs in Thane

Nine out of thirteen abandoned rat snake eggs discovered in Thane successfully hatched after artificial incubation. The process was managed by a wildlife rescue organization in collaboration with the Maharashtra forest department. The healthy snakelets will eventually be released back into the wild.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:07 IST
Nine of the 13 abandoned rat snake eggs discovered by Thane residents during a cleanup drive have hatched after being artificially incubated. This successful hatching was confirmed by a representative from a wildlife rescue organization on Sunday.

The eggs were entrusted to the organization following discussions with the Maharashtra forest department. On Sunday afternoon, nine of these eggs hatched, resulting in healthy rat snakelets, according to Pawan Sharma, the founder of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare.

The newly hatched snakelets will be returned to their natural habitat once they are ready, ensuring their growth and survival in the wild.

