Successful Incubation of Abandoned Rat Snake Eggs in Thane

Nine of the 13 abandoned rat snake eggs discovered by Thane residents during a cleanup drive have hatched after being artificially incubated. This successful hatching was confirmed by a representative from a wildlife rescue organization on Sunday.

The eggs were entrusted to the organization following discussions with the Maharashtra forest department. On Sunday afternoon, nine of these eggs hatched, resulting in healthy rat snakelets, according to Pawan Sharma, the founder of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare.

The newly hatched snakelets will be returned to their natural habitat once they are ready, ensuring their growth and survival in the wild.

(With inputs from agencies.)